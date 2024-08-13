Várri Consultancy Joins the UN Global Compact

Várri Consultancy announces its support for the mission of the U.N. Global Compact. Johnny Kollin, Founder & Managing Director of Várri Consultancy.

Becomes the 233rd Participant in the UAE to Align its Strategy and Operations with the Ten Principles on Human Rights, Labour, Environment, and Anti-Corruption

Participating in the U.N. Global Compact enables us to champion responsible, sustainable practices, collaborate on innovative solutions, and stay accountable for continuous progress.” — Johnny Kollin, Managing Director of Várri Consultancy