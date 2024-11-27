Várri Consultancy Secures Fourth Consecutive Clutch Global Leader Recognition for Fall 2024

Várri Consultancy proudly receives the Clutch Global Award for Fall 2024. Johnny Kollin, Managing Director, Várri Consultancy. Várri Consultancy logo.

Várri Consultancy is sustaining top-tier status through consistently high performance in management consulting.

Clutch Global Award winners exemplify what it means to be leaders in B2B service.” — Tim Condon, Chief Revenue Officer of Clutch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Várri Consultancy , an award-winning management consulting boutique, proudly announces its fourth consecutive recognition as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2024, reinforcing its position as a benchmark for excellence in management consulting services. Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, selects honorees based on exceptional industry expertise and consistent client satisfaction. This recognition highlights Várri Consultancy’s sustained excellence in delivering superior client outcomes, as reflected in consistently positive client feedback and high rankings on Clutch. Johnny Kollin , Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy, says: “Achieving this recognition consistently is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the strength of our client partnerships. Consistent client feedback fuels our motivation to set even higher standards and deliver innovative, impactful solutions.”Tim Condon, Chief Revenue Officer of Clutch, says, “Our Clutch Global Award winners exemplify what it means to be leaders in B2B service. The companies named are redefining what it means to provide top-tier service by fostering partnerships that fuel change and drive tangible results for their clients. Their proven track record of excellence sets the benchmark for what exceptional service truly means.”In addition to this latest recognition, Várri Consultancy was honoured as a Clutch Global Leader in 2022, 2023, and the spring of 2024, demonstrating a sustained track record of excellence in the B2B consulting space.About Várri ConsultancyVárri Consultancy is a modern, independent management consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk, and governance advisory. Várri Consultancy provides reliable solutions that build trust in a time of uncertainty and fundamental world changes. The focus is on economic, societal, and environmental sustainability to create more stable, long-term opportunities for all stakeholders. https://varri.com About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than one million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honoured for the past six consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

