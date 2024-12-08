Paving Work Prompts I-40 Lane Closures in Downtown Knoxville

Motorists traveling on I-40 West in Knox County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have a temporary impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, December 7, the left two lanes will be closed on I-40 West at MM 386 (Alcoa Highway) as TDOT crews will be milling and paving in this area. All work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. the same day.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.