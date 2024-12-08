Dr. Pritesh Lohar Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Affiliates as Guest on "Success Today" with Jack Canfield

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Pritesh Lohar, CEO of the School of Mindset Coaching and a transformational leader in mindset and business coaching, was recently featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the United States.

Dr. Lohar appeared on the popular television program Success Today with guest host Jack Canfield, where he shared his journey from medical oncologist to mindset coach, inspiring viewers to transform their lives through the power of self-awareness and mindset shifts.

Jack Canfield, co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and one of the most respected names in personal development, praised Dr. Lohar’s vision. “The stories we share on Success Today are not only insightful but deeply motivational,” said Canfield. “Dr. Lohar’s commitment to helping others overcome limiting beliefs and unlock their full potential is a testament to the transformative power of coaching.”

Dr. Lohar has dedicated his career to helping individuals and businesses achieve growth and expansion through mindset shifts and strategic coaching. With certifications in life coaching, emotional intelligence, and meditation, as well as expertise in artificial intelligence transformation, he brings a multifaceted approach to personal and professional development. His empathetic coaching style, built on active listening and a belief in the unique talents of every individual, has transformed countless lives.

Earlier this year, Dr. Lohar was honored as one of the Achievers of Asia & Africa 2024 by Passion Vista magazine, further solidifying his impact on the global coaching community.

About Dr. Pritesh Lohar:

Dr. Lohar is certified by MINDVALLEY in Life Coaching and 6-Phase Meditation, and holds advanced certifications in Emotional Intelligence through Daniel Goleman’s Foundational and Relational Skills.

As a pioneer in Quantum Coaching, he bridges cutting-edge methodologies with deep emotional and mindset work to unlock exponential growth and transformation.

As the Founder and CEO of The School of Mindset Coaching and Coach NextGen, he specializes in Mindset, Transformational, Success, Leadership, and Quantum Coaching. His visionary efforts earned him recognition as one of the Achievers of Asia & Africa 2024 by Passion Vista Magazine.

Dr. Lohar is the co-author of two bestsellers, “Success Redefined” and the recently launched “Mindset Matters” with Jack Canfield, achievements that earned him the Quilly® Awards. He is also a recipient of the prestigious 2024 CREA Global Award.

A proud member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), he is currently pursuing certification as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC).

Discover more about his transformative programs at:

• The School of Mindset Coaching

• Coach NextGen

• Coaching with Lohar Logic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.