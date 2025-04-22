John O’Farrell Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

John O’Farrell

TERENURE, DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with John O’Farrell, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



John O’Farrell brings over 30 years of cross-industry leadership to the intersection of hospitality, negotiations, and technology. As Managing Director of a top IoT supply company, he leverages deep operational expertise and international business acumen to lead innovation and build high-impact partnerships across global markets.



Before entering the tech sector, John held key leadership roles in some of Ireland’s largest hotel operations. His background in hospitality provided him with a strong foundation in complex asset management, operations, and high-stakes negotiation. He has successfully represented international clients in strategic transactions, balancing global interests with precision and integrity.



John’s educational journey includes advanced studies at Harvard Law and Business Schools, where he deepened his expertise in negotiation, strategy, and deal-making. He also received diplomacy training across the European Union, equipping him with the cultural fluency and sensitivity required for cross-border collaboration.



Now at the helm of a technology supply company, John continues to apply his strengths in negotiation, leadership, and operational efficiency—driving growth and adapting to evolving market needs.



Beyond his executive work, John is a dedicated mentor and advocate for emerging talent in the hospitality and events industry. He supports large-scale operators and future leaders, helping them navigate the challenges of a globalized business landscape.



With a career defined by versatility and vision, John O’Farrell remains a respected voice in both the hospitality and tech spaces—shaping the future through experience, education, and a commitment to excellence.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome John O’Farrell as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from John O’Farrell, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

