Robert A. Mason Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Flip the Script” with Chris Voss

OSHAWA, ON, CANADA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Robert Mason, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.

“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.

Robert A. Mason brings nearly 30 years of experience driving operational excellence in supply chain strategy across food and beverage, electronics manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods. As the founder of Mason Supply Chain Solutions, he partners with organizations to streamline ERP systems, reduce costs, and implement long-term, scalable efficiencies.

Robert’s career includes impactful leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company and Celestica, where he specialized in optimizing supply planning, demand forecasting, warehousing, and distribution. His ability to transform supply chain infrastructures has resulted in multimillion-dollar improvements and sustainable business growth.

A continuous learner and strategic thinker, Robert has completed Harvard Business School’s LEAP 2.0 program and advanced negotiation training with The Black Swan Group, sharpening his ability to lead high-performing teams and build resilient supply chains. He is known for combining technical precision with big-picture strategy to deliver measurable results.

Outside of the boardroom, Robert is an avid adventurer and family man. Based in Oshawa, Ontario, he enjoys exploring the outdoors, camping, and boating with his wife, Jana, and their two children, Erik and Rebecca. He’s also passionate about hockey, lacrosse, rucking, golf, and discovering new culinary experiences—especially anything involving barbecue.

Robert lives by a simple mantra:

Make it work. Make it better. Make it best. Never let it rest.

Contact: mscs@masonsupplychain.com

SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Robert Mason as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Robert Mason, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

