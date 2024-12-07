MPD Arrests O Street Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a burglary in Northwest.

On Friday, December 6, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. The suspect stole property and then fled the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured a photo of the suspect which was disseminated to the public.

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, Third District officers observed the suspect and placed him under arrest. 58-year-old Norman Willis of Southeast, DC, was charged with Burglary Two

CCN: 24188869