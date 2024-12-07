NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox appoints Ryan Petersen to the Fourth District Juvenile Court

Dec. 6, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 6, 2024) – Gov. Cox has appointed Ryan D. Petersen to the Fourth District Juvenile Court, filling a vacancy created by Judge D. Scott Davis’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Ryan has shown exceptional dedication to Utah’s families and children, and I’m confident he will bring that same passion to the bench,” Gov. Cox said. “The Juvenile Court plays a vital role in shaping the future of our young people, and with Ryan’s experience and integrity, he will be an outstanding addition to the court.”

Ryan Petersen is a Senior Partner at MacArthur, Heder, and Metler, PLLC. In addition to his legal practice, Petersen has demonstrated a commitment to education and public service, teaching at Utah Valley University and actively contributing to the Utah State Bar’s Family Law Section and the Utah Parental Defense Alliance.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed by Governor Cox to serve the citizens of Utah’s Fourth Judicial District as a Juvenile Court Judge,” said Peterson. “ I have a deep respect for the judiciary, and my entire legal career has been dedicated to serving families in the State of Utah. The Juvenile Court serves a vital role and has a direct impact on families in our state. If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed to this position, I will continually strive to serve with a strong commitment to justice, fairness, and the rule of law.”

Petersen earned his law degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where he was recognized with the Chandler Award for Most Inspiring Student and the George Justice Student Ambassador Award, and he also holds membership in several honor societies, including Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Delta Phi.