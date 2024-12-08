AIR - The Future of Radio Invites Submissions for New Music, Poetry, and Storytelling Channels

The AIR - The Future of Radio logo represents innovation and connectivity, embodying the platform's mission to empower creators and connect global audiences. Phoenix Global Media Group, owners and creators of AIR - The Future of Radio Mohammed bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman, and Larisa B. Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global Media Group, creators of AIR - The Future of Radio. A USA and UAE-based company driving global innovation in streaming and empowering creators worldwide.

Experience the next era of audio innovation with AIR’s new channels, blending global music, culture, and technology for unparalleled engagement.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIR - The Future of Radio, the groundbreaking social streaming platform that connects creators and audiences worldwide, is excited to announce a call for submissions from undiscovered and amateur talent for its new channels: Poets’ Playground, Breakthrough Beats, and Tell. These channels, set to launch in early January, provide a global platform for music, poetry, and storytelling, offering creators a unique opportunity to share their talent with the world.

AIR is more than just a streaming platform—it’s a space for the people, by the people, where listeners and creators can shape the content they hear and experience. From new music to poetic voices and compelling stories, AIR gives everyone the opportunity to contribute, engage, and elevate their artistry to a global stage. AIR is currently streaming online at www.onairnow.ai and will soon be available as a mobile app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, expanding accessibility and reach.

“At AIR, we’re committed to empowering creators to find their audience and share their talent without barriers,” said Larisa Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global Media Group. “These new channels embody the essence of what AIR stands for: a platform that amplifies creativity, connects cultures, and gives a voice to the emerging talents shaping the future music and creative content."

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: BREAKTHROUGH BEATS

We’re launching Breakthrough Beats, a channel dedicated to undiscovered and amateur musical talent. Whether you’re a singer-songwriter, producer, or band, this is your opportunity to share your sound with the world. AIR believes in giving new talent a platform to shine, and Breakthrough Beats will highlight music created by passionate artists looking to break through.

Submit your original music in a WAV file format, free of background noise, to AIR by emailing your submissions to content@onairnow.ai. Join a global community of creators and listeners. Selected tracks will be broadcast to AIR’s expansive audience, currently engaging over 1.3 million daily listeners worldwide.

“The global reach of AIR creates a unique opportunity for creators from every corner of the world to share their artistry,” said Jon Cataldi, COO of Phoenix Global Media Group. “Our mission is to democratize creativity, and these new channels reflect our passion for making sure every voice is heard.”

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: POETS' PLAYGROUND

AIR is proud to announce the launch of Poets’ Playground, a channel dedicated to poets from around the world. We are looking for written and recorded works by authors who are eager to share their poetic voices. Whether your work is traditional poetry or lyrical and experimental, Poets’ Playground offers you a platform to connect with an audience that values the spoken word.

Submit your poems and recordings in a WAV file format, free of background noise, to AIR by emailing your submissions to content@onairnow.ai. This is your chance to be featured on a channel where creativity and emotion take center stage, inspiring millions.

“These channels are more than just audio experiences—they are bridges between cultures, ideas, and stories,” said Mohammed Al Muhairi, Chairman of Phoenix Global Media Group. “AIR embodies a commitment to uniting people through creativity and innovation, and these new channels represent that vision in action.”

CALL FOR STORYTELLING SUBMISSIONS: TELL

Great stories deserve a great audience, and Tell is AIR’s new channel dedicated to storytelling. We are calling for submissions of short stories (3–10 minutes in length) from authors around the world. Whether fiction or non-fiction, traditional or experimental, your story has a home on Tell.

Submit your stories and recordings in a WAV file format, free of background noise, to AIR by emailing your submissions to content@onairnow.ai. Selected stories will be broadcast on AIR’s storytelling channel, captivating audiences with compelling narratives.

