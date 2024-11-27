Theta Labs and Phoenix Global Media Group’s AIR Platform Forge New Path in Blockchain-Driven, AI-Powered Audio Streaming

AIR - The Future of Radio Logo Theta Labs: Revolutionizing digital media with blockchain innovation and decentralized infrastructure for the future of streaming. Phoenix Global: The visionary parent company behind Phoenix Global Media Group and creators of AIR, the groundbreaking AI-powered streaming platform.

Phoenix Global Media Group Launches New AI Audio Streaming Platform to 1.3 Million Daily Users Powered by Theta EdgeCloud

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark collaboration set to reshape the future of audio streaming, Phoenix Global Media Group has joined forces with Theta Labs to launch the world’s first blockchain and AI-driven audio streaming service. Built to deliver a seamless and highly personalized experience, the AIR-Theta partnership combines Theta’s Edgecloud infrastructure with AIR’s advanced AI technology to offer an immersive blend of audio and video content. This holiday season, the collaboration will also introduce exclusive NFT offerings for celebrity hosts, paving the way for a new era of user-driven entertainment.

AIR is currently web streaming at onairnow.ai, providing a dynamic and interactive listening experience for audiences worldwide. Building on this success, the upcoming launch of AIR’s mobile apps on both Apple and Android platforms will mark a strategic move that aligns with evolving consumer habits, positioning Theta and AIR at the forefront of the next wave of audio streaming innovation. By integrating Theta’s EdgeCloud technology, the AIR app will deliver decentralized, high-performance content delivery to over 1.3 million daily users. Enhanced by blockchain-backed infrastructure, AIR is set to establish itself as an interactive, AI-powered destination for listeners and viewers worldwide.

“Through Theta’s Edgecloud technology, AIR has the foundation to go beyond traditional streaming and bring truly dynamic, customized content to users at scale,” said Larisa Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global Media Group. “This partnership is about more than just technology—it’s about creating an experience that adapts in real time to users while safeguarding the rights and value of creators.”

AI Meets Audio Streaming: A New Frontier in Digital Streaming

The collaboration between Theta and AIR signals a major shift in digital media by merging Theta’s EdgeCloud capabilities with AIR’s AI-driven personalization. AIR’s intelligent content programming, in combination with Theta’s patented NFT DRM and AI-powered GPUs, enables secure content distribution that dynamically responds to user preferences. With access to multi-genre dynamic music streaming channels and regional channels such as Abu Dhabi AI, AI Dubai, and Lagos AI, users currently enjoy a localized, community-driven streaming experience. AIR will soon expand its offerings with a variety of talk, sports, and public interest channels, further enhancing its diverse and engaging platform.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with Theta’s mission to drive the evolution of streaming,” said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Network. “With AIR’s innovative AI-driven programming on Theta’s EdgeCloud decentralized infrastructure, we’re setting a new standard for immersive and secure content delivery. Together, we’re creating unique opportunities for audiences, creators, and advertisers in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

Empowering Creators and Fans Through Tokenization

As part of this collaboration, AIR will introduce NFT-based content, enabling creators to tokenize and monetize their work. This opens up new revenue streams and deepens fan engagement through tokenized rewards. Using ThetaDrop, AIR’s blockchain integration safeguards digital rights while enriching the user experience through gamified, reward-based interactions. For advertisers, Theta’s blockchain analytics offer valuable insights, allowing for more precise and effective campaign targeting.

Global and Local Reach with AI-Curated Content

Theta’s EdgeCloud empowers AIR to scale content globally while offering region-specific channels and personalized, AI-curated playlists. From music and sports to exclusive AI-hosted shows, the AIR-Theta collaboration will enable a responsive, AI-powered streaming model that will adapt to listeners’ needs in real time, delivering tailored experiences on a global scale.

Looking Ahead

The AIR-Theta partnership is set to make its first public debut at Thetacon this December, held at Resorts World Las Vegas. AIR will take the main stage to discuss how this pioneering collaboration redefines streaming through blockchain and AI, offering audiences and creators a glimpse into the future of digital media.

ABOUT AIR

AIR – The Future of Radio is a groundbreaking streaming platform developed by Phoenix Global Media Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Phoenix Global Group Holdings. Harnessing the power of AI, blockchain-backed infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology, AIR offers a dynamic blend of curated content featuring multi-genre music and destination-focused channels such as Abu Dhabi AI, AI Dubai, and Lagos AI. With plans to introduce dynamic talk channels for sports, culture, business, and entertainment, AIR is redefining how audiences connect with localized, community-driven content. As a pioneer in the evolution of audio streaming, AIR is setting a new global standard for the future of radio.

ABOUT THETA LABS

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the next-generation video, AI and entertainment blockchain, and ThetaDrop NFT marketplace in partnership with Katy Perry, Samsung, Sony, ABS-CBN, WPT, Jukin Media, and others aiming to disrupt the digital collectibles industry. Theta’s Web3 infrastructure enables media and entertainment companies to drive incremental revenues, user engagement, and new Web3 business models. Theta EdgeCloud Video is a turn-key decentralized video API for developers offering significantly lower video transcoding, storage, and content delivery costs.

Backed by Samsung, Sony, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments and Creative Artists Agency, Theta is among the top 10 DePIN blockchains by market capitalization on Coingecko and top AI tokens on Binance.com, Recently launched Theta EdgeCloud is the first hybrid cloud-edge computing AI platform with over 80 PetaFLOPS of on-demand distributed GPU compute power. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is composed of global market leaders including Google, Samsung, CAA and Binance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.