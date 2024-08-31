Abu Dhabi AI Channel Launches on AIR - The Future of Radio Streaming Platform

The Abu Dhabi AI logo badge represents a unique audio channel on AIR, blending modern Emirati sounds with cultural insights from Abu Dhabi. AIR - The Future of Radio is a global streaming platform offering diverse content. Stream the Abu Dhabi AI channel at onairnow.ai. Mohammed bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman and Larisa B. Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global, creators of AIR - The Future of Radio AIR is a global streaming platform, "The Future of Radio," offering a unique audio experience blending contemporary music with cultural elements. Accessible at onairnow.ai, AIR provides listeners an immersive journey, showcasing diverse sounds from around the world.

Experience the Sound of Abu Dhabi Like Never Before – Where Music Meets Culture on a Global Streaming Platform.

Abu Dhabi AI on AIR offers a unique journey into the UAE's heart, connecting listeners to our music, rich traditions, vibrant culture, and the vast business opportunities within our thriving nation.” — Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix Global Media Group proudly announces the launch of the Abu Dhabi AI channel on AIR - The Future of Radio, a groundbreaking global streaming platform available at www.onairnow.ai. The platform's mobile app, currently in Beta testing, will soon be released to the public, offering an even more immersive experience. AIR stands for Artificially Intelligent Radio, harnessing AI algorithms, both human and AI DJs, and AI-generated advertising—a true intersection of human ingenuity and technology.

The Abu Dhabi AI channel is a first-of-its-kind audio experience, blending contemporary music with traditional modern Arabic (Emirati) sounds. It offers listeners unique sound breaks that provide glimpses into Abu Dhabi's rich culture, language, customs, cuisine, and landmarks. Designed for travel enthusiasts, tourists, and expats, this channel allows listeners to experience the essence of Abu Dhabi in a way no other audio broadcast has ever done.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Abu Dhabi AI channel on the AIR platform," said Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi, Chairman of Phoenix Global Group Holdings. "This channel is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the cultural richness of Abu Dhabi and providing listeners with an unparalleled audio journey that connects them to the heart of the UAE."

AIR - The Future of Radio, created and owned by Phoenix Global Media Group, a subsidiary of Phoenix Global Group Holdings, is designed to reshape the landscape of audio broadcasting. Under the leadership of CEO Larisa B. Miller and Chairman Mohammed Hamad bin Fahad Al Muhairi, the platform offers unique content and programming that delivers a diverse, global experience to listeners.

"The Abu Dhabi AI channel represents the fusion of tradition and modernity, offering a curated audio experience that resonates with the soul of Abu Dhabi," said Larisa B. Miller, CEO of Phoenix Global Group Holdings. "We are proud to bring this innovative channel to life on the AIR – The Future of Radio platform, providing a new way for audiences to connect with the culture and spirit of the UAE."

The creative direction of AIR - The Future of Radio is overseen by Jon Cataldi, COO, and Erik Brescher, Vice President of Innovation and Technology for Phoenix Global Media Group. Cataldi and Brescher are the tech and innovation backbone of AIR, leveraging their expertise to craft a unique user experience. Their leadership ensures that the platform delivers cutting-edge content and a seamless user experience. Phoenix Global Media Group is committed to leading the way in innovation, where entertainment, broadcast audio, and advanced technology converge to create unparalleled experiences for audiences.

