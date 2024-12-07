Seven Middle Tennessee Driver Services Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday for Equipment Upgrade
Driver Services self-service kiosks in Davidson, Jackson, Macon, Moore and Rutherford Counties will close Monday, Dec. 9 for new kiosk installation. Tennesseans can see when these locations will reopen and all Driver Services closures on the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s website, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.
Middle Tennessee Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday, Dec. 9
- Jackson County Clerk - 101 E Hull Ave., Gainesboro
- Macon County Clerk – 104 County Courthouse, Lafayette
- Metro Nashville Police Department West Precinct - 5500 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
- Moore County Public Library - 17 Majors Blvd., Lynchburg
- MTSU Student Union - 1768 MTSU Blvd., Murfreesboro
- Nashville Public Library Bellevue Branch - 720 Baugh Road, Nashville
- Rutherford County Clerk - 205 I Street, Smyrna - closing permanently
Driver Services self-service kiosks at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, University of Tennessee, University of Memphis and the Hamilton/Bonny Oaks, Anderson, Meigs, Loudon, Fentress, Shelby, Lauderdale and Crockett County Clerk locations will also all close Monday Dec. 9, for new kiosk installation.
The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.
For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.
