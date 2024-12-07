Filmforce Studio Malaysia and Oceanus Media Global Collaborate on Southeast Asia's First AI-Driven Epic Action Film

Photo of Fred Chong (CEO of Webtvasia) and Nick GC Tan at the Asia Television Forum on December 5, 2024.

Filmforce Studio Malaysia and Oceanus Media Global Partner on Southeast Asia's First Epic Action Film, Leveraging Generative AI and Virtual Production

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of their recent collaboration on the short film “See You Again, Grandma,” Oceanus Media Global and Filmforce Studio Malaysia are proud to announce a groundbreaking co-production for the highly anticipated film “Bandit.”

Directed by Malaysia’s acclaimed filmmaker Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim of Yureka Films, this project boasts a budget exceeding SGD 5 million, positioning it as one of the most ambitious endeavors in Southeast Asian cinema.

Set in the 1920s during British colonial rule, “Bandit” narrates the gripping tale of nationalists and rebels striving to prevent their nation's treasures from being transported from Malaya to Singapore before its final destination in London.

The film delves into themes of resistance and cultural pride, aiming to captivate audiences across the region, reminiscent of Malaysia’s blockbuster “Mat Kilau.”

This co-production marks a significant technological advancement in Southeast Asian filmmaking by integrating Oceanus Media Global's state-of-the-art virtual production technology and Generative AI. These cutting-edge tools, prevalent in Hollywood, will enable the creation of ambitious scenes previously deemed unfeasible in the region.

Fred Chong, Producer of “Bandit” and founder of Filmforce Studio Malaysia, expressed his enthusiasm:

“Collaborating with Oceanus Media Global on ‘See You Again, Grandma’ showcased the immense potential of virtual production. Embracing this innovative technology at scale is timely for a Malaysian company, and ‘Bandit’ serves as the ideal project to demonstrate its capabilities.”

Nick Tan, CEO of Oceanus Media Global, shared similar sentiments:

“Partnering with Filmforce Studio Malaysia on ‘Bandit’ is exhilarating. Virtual production has revolutionized Hollywood filmmaking, and it's time for Southeast Asia to harness its potential. We aim to set new standards for regional cinema and produce a blockbuster that resonates with audiences in both Malaysia and Singapore. Featuring top actors from both nations, this collaboration signifies a milestone for cross-border partnerships in the creative industry.”

The co-production partners are seeking support from both the Malaysian and Singaporean governments to elevate the region's media content landscape. Production for “Bandit” is slated to commence in Q2 2025, with a targeted release in 2026.

National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (FINAS) chairman Datuk Kamil Othman said, “The collaboration between Oceanus Media Global and FilmForce Studio Malaysia exemplifies the power of cross-border partnerships in advancing Southeast Asian cinema. ‘Bandit’ is not just a film; it is a testament to what can be achieved when we combine world-class technology with our rich cultural narratives.”

This partnership between Oceanus Media Global and Filmforce Studio Malaysia underscores a long-term commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking technology in Southeast Asia. Both companies are confident that “Bandit” will not only become a landmark film but also inspire future collaborations that strengthen the regional entertainment ecosystem.

About Oceanus Media Global

Oceanus Media Global is a leading creative media technology company specializing in immersive media and virtual production. We deliver innovative experiences across various domains, including real-time 3D set mapping, virtual and hybrid activations, interactive live streaming, immersive multimedia, and experiential marketing. Our multidisciplinary approach combines technical expertise, experimental thinking, and marketing innovation to meet the growing demand for immersive digital content.

About Filmforce Studio Malaysia

FilmForce Studio Malaysia is a leading production powerhouse in Southeast Asia, renowned for creating high-quality, culturally resonant films. Based in Malaysia, the studio boasts a stellar track record across diverse genres, including notable collaborations such as "Modern Dynasty 2" (China-Hong Kong), "Friend Zone" (Thailand), "The Confidence Man JP" (Japan), and "Blessings 2" (Singapore). By embracing advanced technology in filming and post-production, FilmForce Studio enhances storytelling and visual appeal, delivering captivating narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

