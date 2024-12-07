Submit Release
News Search

There were 229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,618 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restriction on US Route 40 (National Road – Playground Bridge), in Valley Grove, to Begin Monday, December 9, 2024

Page Content

A portion of US 40 (National Road – Playground Bridge), in Valley Grove, will have intermittent lane restrictions, from milepost 12.20 to milepost 12.30, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 9, 2024, through Thursday, December 12, 2024, for waterline relocation.  Flaggers will be present.  Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane Restriction on US Route 40 (National Road – Playground Bridge), in Valley Grove, to Begin Monday, December 9, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more