Lane Restriction on US Route 40 (National Road – Playground Bridge), in Valley Grove, to Begin Monday, December 9, 2024

Page Content A portion of US 40 (National Road – Playground Bridge), in Valley Grove, will have intermittent lane restrictions, from milepost 12.20 to milepost 12.30, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 9, 2024, through Thursday, December 12, 2024, for waterline relocation. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

