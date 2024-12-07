Lane Restriction on Chapline Street between 16th and 20th Streets, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, December 9, 2024
A portion of Chapline Street, in Wheeling, will be restricted to southbound traffic only, between 16th and 20th Streets, from 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2024, to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024, for electric service upgrading. Northbound traffic
will follow detour signs to Market Street, then to 26th Street exits.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
