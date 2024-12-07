Closure of Interstate 79 Rest Area Facilities beginning Monday, December 9, 2024

Northbound and southbound rest areas on Interstate 79, near Meadowbrook Road, will be closed Monday, December 9, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024, for construction. ​​

