Lane Restrictions on County Route 67/7 (Coss Road), in Wellsburg, to Begin Monday, December 9, 2024

A portion of County Route 67/7 (Coss Road), in Wellsburg, will be restricted to one lane, from milepost 0.00 to milepost 1.23, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 9, 2024, through Wednesday, December 11, 2024, for road maintenance.  Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and slight expect delays.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

