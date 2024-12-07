LANE CLOSURE FOR DAVID MORGAN MEMORIAL BRIDGE BEGINNING MONDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2024

Page Content There will be a lane closure on the David Morgan Memorial Bridge (Third Street Bridge), from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2024, through Thursday, December 12, 2024, for a bridge inspection. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.​ ​

