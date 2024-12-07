Intermittent Bridge Closure on County Route 2/23 (Wellsburg Bridge), to Begin on Sunday, December 8, 2024

Page Content County Route 2/23 (Wellsburg Bridge), will have intermittent closures, for 10 to 15-minute intervals, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., beginning Sunday, December 8, through Friday, December 13, 2024, for bridge testing. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.



Alternate Routes: Use US 22 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) or Interstate 70 (Fort Henry Bridge).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

