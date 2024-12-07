Temporary Road Closure on Cedar Creek Road, Gilmer County, beginning Monday, December 9, 2024

Cedar Creek Road (County Route 17) will be closed 0.20 miles southwest of the intersection of Duskcamp Road (County Route 42), beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. daily, through Friday, December 20, 2024, to perform piling installation.



Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route and allow additional time for travel during construction.

