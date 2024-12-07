Bernadette McIntyre Announced as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan

CANADA, December 7 - Released on December 6, 2024

Today, Premier Scott Moe offered his congratulations to Bernadette McIntyre on her appointment as Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor.

"Bernadette McIntyre has enriched our province by her substantial contributions in several areas, including sport, tourism, business and corporate governance," Moe said. "She has been a tireless volunteer for numerous groups and special events."

Bernadette McIntyre was the Chief Executive Officer at Wascana Centre Authority, held senior positions with SGI and served on dozens of boards of directors and planning committees. Organizations having benefitted from her leadership include Access Communications, the Regina Airport Authority, SaskSport, Canadian Curling Association, Sandra Schmirler Foundation and the 2013 and 2022 Grey Cup Festivals.

She holds degrees from the University of Regina in Economics and Business Administration and has been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The Premier also commended Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and his wife Donna for their many contributions to our province.

"On behalf of the people of Saskatchewan I would like to thank Their Honours for their outstanding service," Moe said. "Everywhere they travelled throughout Saskatchewan, their genuine warmth and kindness touched the people they met. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours."

A date for the installation for the new Lieutenant Governor will be announced shortly. Under the constitution, Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the federal government for a minimum of five years, but there is no fixed term of office.

-30-

