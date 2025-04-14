Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive Eligibility Expands to More Communities

CANADA, April 14 - Released on April 14, 2025

An additional 16 locations will benefit from Saskatchewan's Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive (RRRI) program to now extend eligibility to a total of 70 communities.

This incentive of up to $50,000 for a three-year return-in-service is offered to new, permanent full-time employees in nine high-priority health occupations in rural and remote communities experiencing or at risk of service disruptions due to staffing challenges.

"This incentive program has proven to be a great success in attracting highly sought after health care workers such as nurses, medical technicians and continuing care assistants, where they are most needed in our rural communities," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "We continue to deliver on growing our health care workforce to provide improved access and quality of care to patients across the province."

More than 420 hard-to-recruit positions have been filled as a direct result of the RRRI program, which is key to stabilizing and strengthening health care services in rural and northern communities.

The 16 new communities where the incentive is now offered are: Arborfield, Balcarres, Beechy, Candle Lake, Carrot River, Central Butte, Cut Knife, Elrose, Foam Lake, Grenfell, Kerrobert, Maryfield, Pinehouse Lake, Raymore, Spiritwood and Wakaw.

"Through these robust recruitment and retention initiatives, we are continuing to stabilize local health care services in rural communities," Saskatchewan Health Authority's Vice President Integrated Rural Health Brenda Schwan said. "The expansion of this incentive will help us provide long-term solutions and ensure support is available to provide appropriate and equitable care as close to home as possible."

A complete listing of the 70 communities and the nine occupations, as well as details on eligibility and how to apply are available at Saskatchewan Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive.

Funding of $8.7 million is provided in 2025-26 for the RRRI program. This includes a $1.8 million investment for an additional intake round of up to 180 new applicants, and continued funding of $6.9 million for existing recipients completing their second and third year in the workplace.

The RRRI program has been an important component of the province's Health Human Resources Action Plan (HHR) to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health professionals, which has now entered its third year.

The 2025-26 Health budget provides a total of $13 million for health care incentive programs, including the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive, Rural Physician Incentive Program and incentives for specialists.

Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and information on the province's HHR Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health professionals are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

