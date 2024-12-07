Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of the best children's books to read this holiday season

2020 Kind of Love by Melody Hadden Is Santa Real? By AJ Hughes The Adventures of Maggie the Mail Carrier by Susan Sanchez

Time to put digital devices away. Check out Explore Authors Magazine's list of the most heartwarming children's books to read this holiday season.

Charming, heartwarming, and adorable children's books and fiction, nonfiction must-reads highlight our list of recommended books to read this holiday season.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In It's My Birthday! by Linda Luke, a boy is very excited about his upcoming birthday. But what happens when no one else remembers his special day? Will he learn a valuable lesson in this warm rhyming book about emotions? Sparkle Publishing, ISBN: 979-8330480623

Is Santa Real? by AJ Hughes will help children cope with the truth about Santa Claus in this heartwarming children's tale about the holidays. Anicale Publishing, 979-8988590736

Go on an adventure in The Adventures of Maggie the Mail Carrier by Susan Sanchez, as she delivers her mail on her rural route. Meet all of her friends and learn about her job delivering mail. Mailcarrier Maggie, 9798992028201, 9798992028218

Mary's Miracle: How the Tabby Got Its M by Gail Valeski tells the story of the birth of a special baby. The second is the special blessing to a little cat and the letter M, which will extend to her descendants forever because of her act of kindness and motherly love! 7-Angels Books, ISBN: 979-8218525781

Bring home some holiday magic with a charming story about a family, whose tradition is to hide gifts for their children, and leave clues to help guide them on their gift hunting journey in this charming real-life children's book, The Christmas Game, by Jessie Matz. Luna's Library, ISBN: 979-8218554521

When You See a Cardinal by Elizabeth Newberry, explore the colorful world of cardinals in this heartwarming children's book. With their bright red feathers and cheerful songs, these feathered friends bring comfort and joy, especially when we're missing someone dear. Sweeter Than Solitude Press, ISBN: 979-8218393069

It's the most wonderful time of the year...that is, for everyone but Jabari who is planning the ultimate revenge plot in Operation Christmas Revenge in this hilarious but sweet tale by AJ Hughes. Anicale Publishing, ISBN: 979-8992028218

When a little boy awakens in the night to find all his stuffed animal friends missing from the bed, he creeps out into the darkness to find them in the delightful, Behind the Pantry Door by Mark Humphrey. Old Goat Books, ISBN: 979-8218314484

BEANSTALKER by Edward Kenny is a children's story and beautifully illustrated stage play for young readers of all ages, told in narrative, dialogue and verse and based upon the classic fairytale JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. BlueBird Books, 979-8985998726

“It just keeps getting worse and worse!” Elliot’s day didn’t start off the best. And as the day goes on, it seems to get worse. Everything Is Not Fine follows Elliot’s bad day, with the message that eventually everything will be just fine. Anicale Publishing, ISBN: 979-8988590743

In Ian Prosser's Super Fun Dad, read about all different types of dads and their relationships with their kids as it celebrates all the different ways that children and their fathers build relationships and memories that last a lifetime in this fun and brightly illustrated book. (COMING SOON).

Oh no! Sal, the baby dragon eats everything he loves: his favorite doll, his ball, his bike... And where are his friends? Where are his parents? Dragon Love is a fun and exciting tale by Kathleen Stark with Illustrations by Tom Stark, Srsti Publishing, ISBN: 979-8990022706

My Friend Adam by Tuba Khan is a charming, colorful children's book that teaches the importance of empathy and inclusion, while exploring the beautiful friendship with a child who has Autism. Empathy Inclusion Books, ISBN: 979-8989479801

In Super Samuel by Naomi Sawatzky, Samuel (a.k.a. Sam or Sammy) is your typical, run-of-the-mill, garden-variety, smirk- and-smile, laugh- and-grunt kind of kid with his own sense of style. What happens when he is faced with teasing by some of his peers? Hide & Seek Publishing, ISBN: 979-8989633302

Kitty and Elliot: When You were Born... the first year of a baby's life is filled with many wonderful milestones. Join Kitty and Elliot as they experience their first year of life. My Four Busy Kids Publishing, ISBN: 979-8989759507

In Penelope's Holiday Cheer by E. Hughes, Penelope learns the meaning of Christmas in this charming children’s book about family, friendship, and what matters most. Love-Lovepublishing, ISBN: 978-1737705215

EXPLORE AUTHORS LIST OF RECOMMENDED FICTION FOR PARENTS

After a tragic car accident, a deceased man's soul evades the afterlife to be with the love of his love in the bittersweet paranormal romance, 2020 Kind of Love by Melody Hadden. Jambu Publishing, 9798991975605 (Release date: November 8, 2024)

A young teen must navigate a turbulent home life, less than ideal friends, and a beautiful girl with big green eyes and dirty bare feet in the coming of age literary tale, Far and Between by Alex Stearns (COMING SOON).

It's All about YOUR health by Dr. Fredric B. Garner, M.D., F.A.A.P., brings sixty-years of medical practice and experience to the forefront to guide and help readers in pursuit of becoming health and healthcare literate in this educational read and instructive textbook. (COMING SOON)

Be Good: Grandpa's Guidebook to a Life Well Lived by Allison Katie shares her grandfather's wisdom in this heartwarming look at life. Love Your Legacy Publishing, 979-8218564186 (COMING SOON)

From Texians to Texans: The Birth of Texas by James R. Bower is a wonderfully illustrated book by the prolific illustrator and author that explores the birth and history of Texas in this educational book (COMING SOON).

