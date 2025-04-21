Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of scorching hot new books to read this May

Littlebelt and the Chop-Busting Zombie Apocalypse by Myron Blackbat A Midsummer's Dance by Bill Kirk Echos of The Hapnu: Mind Vault by Ray Martinez III

April showers bring May flowers. Curl up with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of hot new fiction and nonfiction to read this May.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James E. Larson's latest volumes, Pundemonium! Vol. 7 and Pundemonium Vol. 8! is a hilarious series sure to endear fans of clever puns. Larson's smart, hilarious, book of puns is a party-pleaser that will leave readers and party-goers cackling. 979-8989957620

In this futuristic tale, an ordinary man learns he not only has the gift of mental abilities but has been given powerful secrets by a mysterious woman in this riveting sci-fi adventure, Echos of The Hapnu: Mind Vault (BOOK 1) by Ray Clifford Martinez II HypnoToad Books, 979-8-9903341-3-7

Our Lives in Pieces: A Collection of Flash Memoir Essays by Tracie Adams offer insights into her traumatic life events and loss, in this honest look at topics such as suicide, addiction, cancer, and anorexia, motherhood, and themes such as fear, failure, and disappointment in this enlightening book. Good Heritage Press, 979-8992661606.

A Midsummer's Dance is a delightful and beautiful children's book that highlights the flight of fireflies on a midsummer's night, by Bill Kirk. Woven Words Publishing, 9798989365326.

In Midwest Invasion by Ty Nicole, a man suffers from inner demons in the aftermath of an alien invasion in this suspenseful post-apocalyptic zombie action. Keepin’ It Real Wit T Productions, 978-1736630952

In For Heaven's Sake by Anne Carter, a smart small town sheriff faces a cunning adversary and swoons over handsome DEA agent, as bodies begin to pile up in her small rural community. Coming soon. Sunflower Express Publishing, 9798218647780

After a small town is besieged by too much boredom they call for the help of a wizard, who casts a spell to rid the town of boredom to teach the townspeople a much-needed lesson about creativity in this charming children's book, The Moderob by Victoria Reilly. True History Press, 9798348593735

In The Beauties and Her Beasts by AJ Hughes, two young ladies find themselves imprisoned at the hands of two princes in a magical kingdom where the princes are cursed to look like beasts until they find true love. Will the lovely doe-eyed young ladies escape...or become swayed by the doomed princes? Anicale Publishing, 978-0999896747

In Capturing the Dead by Elizabeth Dearmore, a post-civil war photographer's camera captures more than just photographs, but messages from beyond, leading to a criminal investigation for the decedent among other supernatural events in this intriguing high-concept novel,. Okmulgee Press 979-8992564808.

An adolescent boy goes through the highs and lows of friendship, familial relationships, and young love in this edgy coming-of-age story, "And Far Between" by Alex Stearn. Chip Off the Ol, 979-8218596569

A nine year-old girl is left to fend for herself against zombies in Littlebelt and the Chop-Busting Zombie Apocalypse, a riveting must-read, post-apocalyptic literary tale by Myron Blackbat, StarDust Storytime Books - 9798998661402 . COMING SOON

Insurrection in Scrubs by Ron Deville tells the story of a young man from a tough background who sets his sights on becoming a certified registered anesthesiologist, where he uncovers an unjust field, leaving him to decide whether to advocate for change in this gripping social medical drama. Wave 3 Publishing, 979-8-9920513-0-8. 979-8-9920513-1-5 COMING SOON

In Steven D. McKain's Redemption Trail, two men who fought on opposite sides of the Civil War, struggle with guilt from the brutal conflict and strive to live quiet lives, find themselves uniting and taking up arms again to fight injustice in the Texas wilderness. T. Rover Press, 979-8998564703 COMING SOON

Happiness and the Evolution of the Ego by James Taylor explores the history of the Ego and how understanding the ego will lead to understanding one's "true" self and happiness. COMING SOON.

The Power Within: Unlock Your Potential for Lasting Change by Philemon Toh teaches shows readers how to unlock their potential to harness their inner-strength in this powerful self-help guide. Unstoppable You Press, 9798348565091.

Increase your reading speed, comprehension, ability to write academic reports, and make expository presentations in this insightful guide by Michael Casey, in College Sports Reading Portfolio Project. COMING SOON.

It’s All about YOUR healthcare by Dr. Fredric B. Garner, M.D., F.A.A.P., brings 60 years of medical practice to the forefront to guide and help readers in pursuit of healthcare literacy in this educational textbook. 979-8-218-57284-6

In the Workforce Development Professional, workforce development expert, Edward Kenny, provides this useful and critical resource for personnel and workforce development professionals. A workforce must-read. Bluebird Publishing, 979-8-9859987-4-0

Rachel Scott chronicles her painful years-long journey through infertility in, When Arms Remain Empty, a self-help book aimed at helping couples facing the same painful dilemma. For His Glory Press, 979-8349280290

The Curious Cat with Eight Lives: And One to Die on by Timothy Neff Gocke follows Tucker, a man whose curiosity seems to entangle him in criminal elements causing friction with his wife and family. Eight Lives Press ISBN: 979-8330698196

Dr. Larry D. Andrews' new book, Conflict Resolution: Building Unity in Faith, Integrating Principles and Practical Strategies for Healing, Growth, and Transformation guides readers on navigating troubled waters to resolve conflict, fostering harmony, and building a stronger, united community of faith in this inspirational self-help book. ISBN: 9798992571011 COMING SOON

Rise Up and Shine by Charles Habersham explores homelessness through the eyes of four unforgettable characters, and people who have fallen on hard times in this gripping novel. COMING SOON.

Tales of Rickety Sue by W. Francis tells the tale of how an old woman in rickety cabin become known as a scary old woman in this suspenseful teen - children's chapter novel. COMING SOON.

Pulse of the Panthers by Colby Swan follows an international detective who takes on the challenge of investigating a high stakes secret-organization that played on the playground of the billionaires, and preyed on the beautiful in this intriguing suspense/thriller. COMING SOON.

Wade H. Horsey, II shares his interesting outlook and often pointed worldview in his book, Look See America, .

In a race against time, the patriarch of a Midwestern family looks for the cure to a debilitating disease through a shaman with special gifts and insight in Shooting the Tip by Graham Buckenham. Riverside Moonlight, 9798218649609

