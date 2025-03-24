Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of exciting new books to read this spring

Capturing the Dead by Elizabeth Dearmore All About Your Healthcare; Life Demands that YOU Become an Educated Consumer by Dr. Fredric B. Garner, M.D. The Power Within by Philemon Toh

Time to curl up with a warm cup of chai tea and a book from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of exciting new books to read this spring

For anyone enjoying spring-break, Explore Authors Magazine's editorial reviewing team has released its recommended list of exciting new fiction and nonfiction books to read in spring 2025.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A post-civil war photographer's camera captures more than just photographs, but messages from beyond, leading to a criminal investigation for the decedent among other supernatural events in Elizabeth Dearmore's intriguing high-concept novel, Capturing the Dead. Okmulgee Press 979-8992564808.

James E. Larson's latest volumes, Pundemonium! Vol. 7 and Pundemonium Vol. 8! is a hilarious series sure to endear fans of clever puns. Larson's smart, hilarious, book of puns is a party-pleaser that will leave readers and party-goers cackling. 979-8989957620

The Power Within: Unlock Your Potential for Lasting Change by Philemon Toh teaches shows readers how to unlock their potential to harness their inner-strength in this powerful self-help guide. Unstoppable You Press, 9798348565091.

In Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar by former Miss Universe, Margaret Gardiner, a beautiful supermodel hopes for redemption from a tragic past while navigating 80s Hollywood excess in this riveting literary tale. Nightstar, 979-8991751704

It’s All about YOUR healthcare by Dr. Fredric B. Garner, M.D., F.A.A.P., brings 60 years of medical practice to the forefront to guide and help readers in pursuit of healthcare literacy in this educational textbook. 979-8-218-57284-6

An adolescent boy goes through the highs and lows of friendship, familial relationships, and young love in this edgy coming-of-age story, "And Far Between" by Alex Stearn. Chip Off the Ol, 979-8218596569

In For Heaven's Sake by Anne Carter, a smart small town sheriff faces a cunning adversary and swoons over handsome DEA agent, as bodies begin to pile up in her small rural community. COMING SOON.

Intrigue follows twins separated at birth, both living on opposite sides of the world… one successful, the other a cold-war spy in Czechmates, a suspenseful international spy thriller, by Doug Youra. Oom Papa Books, 979-8991761109.

Rachel Scott chronicles her painful years-long journey through infertility in, When Arms Remain Empty, a self-help book aimed at helping couples facing the same painful dilemma. COMING SOON

The Curious Cat with Eight Lives: And One to Die on by Timothy Neff Gocke follows Tucker, a man whose curiosity seems to entangle him in criminal elements causing friction with his wife and family. Eight Lives Press ISBN: 979-8330698196

Ghastly and Ghoulish Tales from the ER: A Saga in Sixteen Parts by Mitch Goldman, former ER doctor tells the story of a small group of clinicians straddling the line between life and death in this exciting fast-paced novel. Madlong Publication, 979-8218498191

In this futuristic tale, an ordinary man learns he not only has the gift of mental abilities but has been given powerful secrets by a mysterious woman in this riveting sci-fi adventure, Echos of The Hapnu: Mind Vault (BOOK 1) by Ray Clifford Martinez II HypnoToad Books, 979-8-9903341-3-7 COMING SOON.

Dr. Larry D. Andrews' new book, Conflict Resolution: Building Unity in Faith, Integrating Principles and Practical Strategies for Healing, Growth, and Transformation guides readers on navigating troubled waters to resolve conflict, fostering harmony, and building a stronger, united community of faith in this inspirational self-help book. ISBN: 9798992571011 COMING SOON

In M.C. Ryder's, When Darksome Falls, a bored former vampire who recently returned to life as a human is having second thoughts about the change after meeting a hunky vampire. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8988507468 and 979-8988507482

From Texians to Texans: The Birth of Texas by James R. Bower is a wonderfully illustrated book by the prolific illustrator and author that explores the birth and history of Texas in this educational book. 9798992187205

In The Practicality of Imagination by Faith Droessler two pre-teen girls during the early 1900s, must learn to get along when they find themselves swept into another world in this epic fantasy adventure.

A nine year-old girl is left to fend for herself against zombies in Littlebelt and the Chop-Busting Zombie Apocalypse, a riveting must-read, post-apocalyptic literary tale by Myron Blackbat, COMING SOON.

Happiness and the Evolution of the Ego by James Taylor explores the history of the Ego and how understanding the ego will lead to understanding one's "true" self and happiness. COMING SOON.

A Quick Guide to 32 Organizational Development Tools for Leaders by Keith B. Grant and Melvin Rusher provides an extensive overview of thirty-two business tools that will assist business owners in reaching their goals in this informative read. Keith B. Grant Press, 979-8218574987

Our Lives in Pieces: A Collection of Flash Memoir Essays by Tracie Adams offer insights into her traumatic life events and loss, in this honest look at topics such as suicide, addiction, cancer, and anorexia, motherhood, and themes such as fear, failure, and disappointment in this enlightening book. COMING SOON.

A man stuck in the atonement zone of the afterlife must prove he is worthy of Heaven (Atonement 1) in Bill's Lengthy Atonement: The Future by Norm Merwarth. Gatortales Publishing, 9798989706419

In Pioneer Love: Nellie and Platt's story by Cynthia Markham follows Nellie during the 19th century and her romance with Platt, that must overcome tragedy and distance in this sweeping romantic period piece. Cocomax, 9798330595495.

Pulse of the Panthers by Colby Swan follows an international detective who takes on the challenge of investigating a high stakes secret-organization that played on the playground of the billionaires, and preyed on the beautiful in this intriguing suspense/thriller. COMING SOON.

Twists of Fate: Journey through Time, Jim Van De Veire explores his family's 300-year history and how it led to the present, in this must-read nonfiction. Vigilant Always, 9798330584260

Wade H. Horsey, II shares his interesting outlook and often pointed worldview in his book, Look See America, COMING SOON.

In the novel, Love of the Reap by Chika Agbayi, a dedicated warrior must fight against time when strange but dangerous beings emerge. Frankmond Books, 9798991062824.

In a race against time, the patriarch of a Midwestern family looks for the cure to a debilitating disease through a shaman with special gifts and insight in Shooting the Tip by Graham Buckenham, COMING SOON.

Be Good by Allison Katie shares important truths and wisdom in this inspirational homage to her grandfather. Love Your Legacy, 979-8218564186

