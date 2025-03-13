Neighbahood.com: A new game-changing social media platform, launches with a focus on positivity and kindness

Neighbahood.com Welcome to the Neighbahood Add new friends

Neighbahood.com hopes to change the game by focusing on kindness, friendship, and genuine connection, proving that social media can still be fun.

Users can create groups, add friends, message, chat in real time, upload photos, and build a platform. Data is not shared with 3rd parties, and no one is hidden by algorithms. Here, everyone is seen.” — Neighbahood.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new social media platform, Neighbahood.com, is setting out to prove that social media can still be a fun, friendly, online experience. The platform believes in fostering a space where kindness and respect are the cornerstones of interaction. Here, users can be themselves, share positive content, and connect with others without the negativity often found on other social media platforms.

Unlike other social media, Neighbahood.com prioritizes user experience and well-being over topics that can foster a divisive climate. Neighbahood encourages users to enjoy themselves and to build genuine connections instead of focusing on click-bait, hot-button issues, or the spread of disinformation. This kind of content is not allowed on the platform, with topics involving current events allowed in private groups. The platform offers standard features available to most social media, but also provides a business page, or groups, and features like Google Meet Video. A recent name change and the overall atmosphere is bright and welcoming.

"Neighbahood is a play on the word, 'neighborhood.' On the platform, we're all neighbors," says Erica, owner of Neighbahood.com. "So, let's take care of each other. We differ from other models in a number of ways. We don't have algorithms that hide user content in favor of paid social media accounts. We've noticed that the feed on popular social media platforms no longer reflect who the users are friends with, have an interest in, or follow, but prioritizes people who are paying a monthly fee. This of course, was designed to push users into paying for a monthly subscription. Today's business model for social media is that it has been monetized, which unfortunately is taking their users for granted. But on Neighbahood.com, everyone is seen.

We believe in privacy. We don’t track user online activities, we don't sell user data, netizens are allowed to use handles instead of their names. We also promote positivity, which means, negativity, rudeness, and online harassment is not allowed. There's no reason for it. That kind of activity will result in a permanent ban. We have a special focus on kindness. I wanted to restore some of the civility missing from our society. Neighbahood.com is designed to be a safe and inclusive space where everyone can feel welcome and valued."

Users can also upload photos, share content, add new friends, message, or DM. They can also create their own groups or join the platform's already established Movie and Book Talk groups. The platform promises that new features are being added every day. In spring, users will also have the ability to share video. In the meantime, it's posting, photos, messaging, and groups. "For now, we're the little engine that could," Erica adds. "We're in ongoing development with huge plans ahead of us."

Neighbahood.com is now available to the public. The platform is new and growing. Users can plant their flag and build their platform. The owner, Erica, is predicting a new generation of influencers.

Neighbahood.com offers a refreshing alternative to traditional social media platforms, getting back to its roots by fostering genuine connections and promoting a positive online environment.

About Neighbahood.com

Neighbahood.com is a social media platform dedicated to creating a positive and inclusive online community. For more information, or registration help, please read our terms here: Terms of Use.

Legal Disclaimer:

