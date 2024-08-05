Quartus and Experior Laboratories Partner to Provide a Superior Client Experience for Aerospace Analysis and Test

Quartus Engineering and Experior Laboratories are pleased to announce a partnership to provide integrated services and a superior client experience.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartus Engineering and Experior Laboratories are pleased to announce a partnership to provide integrated services in the Military, Aerospace, Space and beyond, a partnership that promises to provide a superior client experience. This partnership will be able to provide clients industry leading support tailored to meet their needs by leveraging facilities and expertise of both companies: Experior Labs’ testing with of Quartus’ analysis, design, and systems development capabilities. Our joint capabilities span from criteria development, test methodology and custom test fixturing, to pretest analysis, test execution of a wide variety of environmental conditions - vibration, acoustics, shock, static load, modal, thermal, vacuum, – and others, test control including force limiting, test reporting and model correlation.

“Experior Laboratories is honored to collaborate alongside the talented team at Quartus Engineering. We are excited about the opportunities to refine testing strategies to ensure continued mission success for our customers” - John Kim, CTO and Co-founder of Experior Laboratories

“Quartus is excited to expand upon the collaborative team that has been developing with Experior Laboratories in the support of client’s analysis, design, and test needs. With the flexibility, speed, and technical acumen of our combined teams, the two like-minded companies present an increased value to clients that are pushing the boundaries of rapid cutting edgecutting-edge development in aerospace and defense.” - John Williams, CEO of Quartus Engineering.

For more information about Experior Labs and Quartus or their partnership, please contact:

Experior Labs Contact:

Roger Rutz

VP of Sales & Marketing

Experior Laboratories Inc.

Phone: (805) 402-8118

Email: roger@experiorlabs.com

Website: www.experiorlabs.com

Quartus Engineering Contact:

Alexander Cheff Halterman

Director of Technical Program Development

Quartus Engineering Incorporated

Phone: (858) 875-6000

Email: alex.halterman@quartus.com

Website: www.quartus.com

About Experior Labs

Experior Laboratories, Inc is a Southern California based, third-party test laboratory providing independent design verification and qualification testing services to component and system manufacturers, military contractors, integrators and system providers within the Military, Aerospace, Space, Telecommunication, Industrial, Medical and many other industries.

Founded in 2003, Experior Labs is headquartered in Oxnard, CA and occupies approximately 70,000 sq ft. in a multi-building campus.

About Quartus Engineering

Quartus Engineering Incorporated is a leading-edge engineering firm providing engineering services and product development services in multiple industries, including 25+ years supporting analysis and design of aerospace instruments and structures, including analysis and test support on programs like James Web Space Telescope, SpaceShipOne, Stratolaunch, and the Roman Space Telescope.

Founded in 1997, Quartus is headquartered in it’s 50,000 sq ft facility with cleanroom and high bay space in San Diego, CA and satellite offices in Herdon, VA and Redmond, WA.