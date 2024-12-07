News Release

Denver, December 6, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold today certified the 2024 General Election, making the results of the election official and final.

“Today’s election certification concludes the 2024 General Election,” said Secretary Griswold. “I want to thank county clerks and election workers for their work on this year’s elections.”

After the election, the Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s County Clerks to complete a bipartisan post-election audit that verified the results of the election. After the audit, each county’s canvass board certified the election results. The canvass boards then submitted the final results to the Secretary of State’s office.

Returning a mail ballot was the preferred method for voters with 92.2% of voters choosing to cast their mail ballot during the 2024 General Election – a total of 2,988,864 total ballots returned – and only 7.8% of voters choosing to vote in-person – 251,685 total ballots returned.

2024 General Election statistics

Total active voters: 4,074,680

Turnout among active voters: 3,240,549 (79.5%)

Turnout among eligible voting population: Ballots cast by Unaffiliated Voters: 1,457,199 (44.97% of total ballots cast) Ballots cast by Democrat Voters: 895,070 (27.62% of total ballots cast) Ballots cast by Republican Voters: 826,510 (25.51% of total ballots cast)

18,456 voters used TXT2Cure to cure a signature or ID discrepancy with their ballot in the 2024 General Election

For complete 2024 General Election results, please visit the Election Night Reporting page.

For the statewide abstract of votes cast for the 2024 General Election, please click here (PDF).