TimeForge and DinerDaddy Partner to Support Streamlined Labor Management for the Restaurant Industry

The new partnership delivers what restaurant operators are starving for.

The collaboration offers restaurant operators tools to enhance labor management and operational efficiency.

This partnership reflects our shared goal of empowering restaurants to focus on delivering exceptional dining experiences while we take care of the back-office details.” — Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , the leading provider of labor management solutions for the restaurant industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with DinerDaddy , a versatile restaurant management platform. This collaboration highlights both companies’ commitment to helping restaurant operators improve labor management and optimize operations across various dining formats.DinerDaddy works seamlessly with a wide range of restaurant models, including dine-in, takeout, delivery, food trucks, ghost kitchens, and drive-thru operations. The platform is popular among bars, pubs, and restaurants offering diverse cuisines such as American, Italian, Mexican, Thai, and Mediterranean. Combined with TimeForge’s industry-leading labor tools, restaurant operators can gain efficiencies in scheduling, communication, and workforce management to better serve their teams and customers.“We’re thrilled to partner with DinerDaddy to help restaurant operators take their labor management to the next level,” said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge. “At TimeForge, we know how challenging it is to balance the needs of employees and customers while controlling costs and meeting compliance requirements. Our platform makes it easier for managers to build efficient schedules, track employee time, and see labor information in real time—all in a way that works seamlessly with the tools they already use. This partnership reflects our shared goal of empowering restaurants to focus on delivering exceptional dining experiences while we take care of the back-office details.”With TimeForge, restaurant operators can simplify labor management and improve efficiency through:- Scheduling: Reduce scheduling errors and conflicts with seamless shift swapping, shift bids, and availability management. Labor Compliance Tools : Stay compliant with labor laws and regulations, including overtime and predictive scheduling mandates.- Employee Communication Tools: Use mobile apps to notify employees of important changes and send messages in real-time.- Time and Attendance Tracking: Streamline payroll processing with accurate, automated time-tracking tools.- Integration with Payroll and HRIS Systems: Save time and reduce errors by connecting labor data with existing systems.David Conrad, Director General of DinerDaddy, added, “At DinerDaddy, we recognize that restaurant operators are tired of bloated, over-priced and single processor restaurant management systems. Partnering with TimeForge enhances our ability to deliver what restaurant operators are starving for."DinerDaddy customers who want to take advantage of TimeForge’s best-in-class labor modules can choose between three subscription models designed to meet their needs:- BabyDaddy, a no-frills labor package that takes care of basic timekeeping- SugarDaddy, which provides more robust scheduling and analytics- and WhosYourDaddy, a full-feature workforce solution to help with all labor needsOverall, this collaboration reinforces the two companies’ shared focus on delivering practical solutions that meet the demands of today’s restaurant industry.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About DinerDaddyDinerDaddy is a fast and simple point of sale system for any restaurant. Its robust design is based on the principle that simplicity equals sophistication - resulting in higher user satisfaction. Developed using the advanced Google Flutter tech stack the system delivers a high performance, digital and agile user experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.