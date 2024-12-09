OneTrust Home Loans Announces New Leadership and Strategic Vision for the 55+ Lending Division

OneTrust Home Loans is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gabe Bodner as the new leader of its 55+ Lending Division.

We are confident that Gabe’s leadership will bring fresh energy and innovative strategies to our 55+ Lending Division...[and] strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of this...demographic.” — James Hecht, CEO of OneTrust Home Loans

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gabe Bodner as the new leader of its 55+ Lending Division. Under Gabe’s expert guidance, the division is poised to redefine the way home equity and mortgage solutions are integrated into retirement planning for seniors across the country.

Gabe Bodner brings over two decades of experience in the mortgage lending industry, bolstered by his achievements as a bestselling author and industry thought leader. His book, Retirement Mortgage Playbook, has become an Amazon bestseller, and his podcast, Live for Today, Plan for Tomorrow, is a go-to resource for simplifying complex financial topics related to mortgages, retirement planning, and real estate.

Under Gabe’s leadership, the 55+ Lending Division is embracing a fresh and dynamic vision focused on redefining how reverse mortgages and other home equity solutions serve the senior community. Education is at the forefront of this strategy, as Gabe and the team work to dispel misconceptions about reverse mortgages and highlight their potential to improve retirees’ financial health.

The new direction for the 55+ Lending Division centers on a multifaceted strategy to better serve the senior community. Key initiatives include monthly webinars to educate financial planners, clients, and referral partners on the benefits of reverse mortgages, alongside comprehensive training programs designed to help mortgage loan originators (MLOs) specialize in the 55+ market. The division is also strengthening its partnerships with builders and real estate professionals while establishing robust referral programs to connect reverse MLOs with forward loan teams. On the consumer direct side, efforts focus on developing sustainable lead-generation models, optimizing success through KPI tracking, and incorporating bridge lending to create dual-sale opportunities tailored to senior homeowners. Additionally, the team is enhancing its technology stack and exploring innovative ways to connect with this growing demographic.

“We are confident that Gabe’s leadership will bring fresh energy and innovative strategies to our 55+ Lending Division,” said James Hecht, CEO. “His expertise and dedication to serving seniors will strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of this important demographic.”

About OneTrust Home Loans:

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of portfolio and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company has one of the fastest-growing reverse mortgage channels in the country and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® OneTrust Home Loans is a member of Warp Speed Holdings, a diversified holding company with lending, insurance, title/escrow, and tech among its areas of current holdings. For additional information, visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.