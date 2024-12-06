Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags in Remembrance of the Pearl Harbor Attack
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN REMEMBRANCE OF THE PEARL HARBOR ATTACK
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 6, 2024
HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
“First Lady Jaime Kanani Green and I will join in solemn reflection at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial to honor the lives lost on December 7, 1941. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the courage and sacrifices made by the thousands of men and women whose bravery in the face of unimaginable adversity shaped the course of history. Their memory continues to inspire our dedication to peace and resilience as a state and as a nation,” said Governor Green.
President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.