Gov. Justice orders all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, December 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

"Today, we take a moment to remember the brave men and women who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor,” Gov. Justice said. “Their courage, even in the face of an unexpected attack, shows us what true sacrifice looks like. As we lower our flags to half-staff, let’s think about not just those who were lost, but also their families and the love they left behind. We owe them so much, and we should never forget the price they paid for the freedom we enjoy today. Let their memory remind us to stand strong and united, just like they did all those years ago."