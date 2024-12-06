Gov. Justice delivers over $1 million to Appalachian Bible College for major infrastructure projects

MOUNT HOPE, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today surprised the students and faculty at Appalachian Bible College by delivering $1,125,000.00 for infrastructure improvements on campus. Part of this funding will provide new heating and cooling systems for the college’s dormitories, marking the first time these facilities will be equipped with air conditioning. "The good Lord has surely blessed me to be here with all of you today," Gov. Justice said. “Appalachian Bible College is such a special place where faith and learning come together to help young folks grow into strong leaders for God. Life throws us a lot of curveballs, but I've learned that if you trust the Lord, He'll always show you the way forward. I've always said that any good ideas I've had—came straight from God. I take credit for all the bad ones. So remember that when you graduate and head out into the world, God's going to bless you with the wisdom and ideas to make a difference in ways we can't even dream of right now. I’m happy to deliver this check today, because it’s an investment in a generation of leaders who will take God's light out into a world that needs it more every day. That's something worth getting behind. Thank you all for having me, and God bless every one of you."

