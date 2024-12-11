Instant Innovation: Prototek Launches AI-Powered CNC Instant Quote Platform

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leader in custom manufacturing solutions, Prototek, is adding to their cutting-edge Instant Quoting platform, this time for CNC projects. Launching on December 11, the platform was developed by Prototek’s in-house technology team to integrate advanced AI-powered machine learning. This revolution streamlines the quoting and purchasing process, enabling instant innovation for designers, engineers, and buyers. The instant quote platform is backed by direct-to-manufacturer convenience and Prototek’s history of quality production.

Prototek’s new platform offers a uniquely flexible and easy-to-use customer journey that emphasizes direct communication and collaboration with Prototek’s in-house project management engineers, offering guidance to help ensure the highest quality standards and accuracy. This expansion enhances their existing Instant Quoting options, which also includes Additive manufacturing.

With this new platform, users can effortlessly drag and drop CAD design files to receive immediate quotes, place orders, and easily pay online, marking a significant advancement in Prototek’s digital services. “We’re committed to creating the most user-friendly platform in the industry.,” said Mitchell Eaton, Prototek’s Director of Product. “This is just the beginning, as we plan to roll out more enhancements to set the standard in digital manufacturing. "Our platform leverages cutting-edge AI and user-first design to transform CNC quoting.," added CEO Bill Bonadio." It’s a game-changer for our customers, enabling them to bring ideas to life with unmatched precision and support.”

The first phase of the platform provides flexible CNC machining service offerings: featuring over 90 materials and surface finishes tailored to each unique order, allowing Prototek’s IQ platform to quote complex projects and when necessary, directly connect a Prototek engineer for manual quoting. Available along with their instant additive and engineer-assisted quote options on their website under “Get a Quote” or directly at http://iq.prototek.com/, this platform will allow buyers the ability to save quotes, manage orders, work directly with Prototek’s engineering team to troubleshoot any product needs, and ensure accuracy of the product viability before large production runs. Prototek will expand the platform’s capabilities over time, with future phases to include additional customization options and expanded service offerings.

