S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP TEAMS UP WITH SOURCE2LOAD ENGINEERING AND CONSULTING FOR TRANQUIL TAVERN VILLAS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce a new contractual alliance with Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC, a leading provider of Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services. This collaboration will enhance SCDC’s project, “Tranquil Tavern Villas,” as Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC brings its specialized expertise to the table. Together, they will work closely with SCDC’s skilled team of architects, engineers, and executives to ensure that the project meets high standards of efficiency and quality, enriching SCDC’s capabilities in multifamily housing construction.Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC is an emerging name in the construction industry, serving clients across Texas, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Georgia. With over 12 years of experience, the company has built a reputation for innovation, robust technology, and quality service. They provide superior MEP services, including electrical and commercial systems design, while continually anticipating new trends and challenging conventional practices. Their commitment to efficiency and cost-effectiveness has made them a trusted partner in the industry.Recognized for its dedication to innovation and sustainability since its inception in 2012, Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC has successfully completed a range of notable projects, including educational facilities like Little Hand Learning Centre, Great Clips Learning Commons, and LIH, restaurants such as Berry Hill, Burger Joint, Lavibratacos, The Star, and Trill Taco, and crucial medical facilities like Cahaba Medical Care. Their diverse portfolio also includes sports facilities like Petrie’s Sports Lounge and retail spaces such as Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, Van Rentals, Valero, and Lock-Tite Storage.Chad X. Slater, founder of Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp on this exciting project. Our team is passionate about delivering exceptional MEP services, and we are confident that our expertise will contribute to the success of Tranquil Tavern Villas. We look forward to a mutually beneficial collaboration and are excited to be a part of SCDC's vision for the future.”Odell Abdur-Raheem, founder of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, echoed this sentiment: “We are entering into a contractual partnership with Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC. This partnership signifies a significant step towards realizing our vision for the Tranquil Tavern Villas. We are thrilled to integrate their expertise into our development process to ensure that our projects not only meet but exceed industry standards.”This contractual engagement marks a significant milestone for S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp as they embark on the Tranquil Tavern Villas project. The collaboration with Source2Load Engineering and Consulting, LLC not only adds a wealth of expertise to SCDC’s team but also paves the way for future developments that benefit both companies. With shared goals and mutual respect, this partnership is poised for success in the years to come.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp:S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visitAll statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

