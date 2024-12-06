U.S. Customs and Border Protection to host in-person women’s resume and application workshop

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be hosting a CBP Women’s Application Workshop / Job Fair Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

What to expect:

The event will be held from 4-7:45 p.m.

CBP recruiters will be on-site to provide information sessions that will address the CBP Officer and Border Patrol Agent (BPA) positions such as: Requirements Application and hiring process Duties and Responsibilities Salaries and Benefits



Recruiters will also be available to answer questions and/or concerns that the female applicants may have with regards to becoming a federal law enforcement officer/agent.

What to do:

Join us at the Chula Vista Public Library (Auditorium) located at 365 F Street, in Chula Vista, California.

If you are ready to apply, bring a laptop and current resume for review by our CBP National Recruiters.

CBP officers are responsible for enforcing more than 400 laws related to trade, contraband, agricultural pests and diseases, and the admissibility of individuals; while BPAs are responsible for protecting 1,900 miles of the border with Mexico and 5,000 miles with the country of Canada, to include the coastal waters of Puerto Rico and Florida.

The event being held is part of a CBP initiative titled the 30x30 Initiative that is aimed at increasing the ranks of women in our law enforcement agencies to 30% by the year 2030.

