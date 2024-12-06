S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP (SCDC) PLEDGES ANNUAL COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT THE HOUSTON ASTROS FOUNDATION

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is proud to announce its annual support commitment to The Astros Foundation , the official charity of the Houston Astros. This impactful partnership will increase the Foundation’s efforts to empower Houston’s youth and address critical community needs through programs focused on youth sports, education, military recognition, childhood cancer awareness, domestic violence prevention, and homelessness reduction. This ongoing collaboration underscores SCDC's dedication to uplifting communities and fostering opportunities for growth and development.The Houston Astros Foundation serves as the official charitable arm of Houston's professional baseball team, focusing on youth baseball and softball, education, childhood cancer awareness, military appreciation, and homelessness. Through its tireless work, the Foundation has made transformative impacts across the Houston area, providing scholarships, community grants, and innovative programming to underserved populations. These programs, along with the Community Leaders initiative, aim to build resilience and foster growth in Houston’s neighborhoods.The Astros Foundation has garnered widespread recognition for its commitment to community enrichment, including the creation of the Astros Youth Academy, which offers training, education, and mentorship for young athletes, and its annual charity gala, which has raised millions to support local initiatives. The Astros Foundation harnesses the Houston Astros’ platform to drive transformative changes by focusing on youth sports, education, and solutions to pressing social issues. Its impactful initiatives raise awareness of domestic violence, honor military veterans, and support families facing homelessness."The Astros Foundation is excited to partner with S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp," said Astros Foundation Executive Director Paula Harris. "Their generous sponsorship amplifies our ability to create meaningful change in Houston’s most vulnerable communities."Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, expressed excitement about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to partner with the Houston Astros Foundation, whose mission aligns seamlessly with our own vision for empowering communities. At S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, we are deeply committed to uplifting communities through impactful youth and education programs. Partnering with the Astros Foundation enables us to advance our shared mission of fostering transformative change in Houston."This annual partnership exemplifies SCDC’s dedication to building alliances that create pathways for future leaders, ensure safe environments for children, and improve the quality of life in underserved communities across Houston. Through collaborations like this, SCDC reinforces its belief in the power of collective action to create meaningful change.About Section on Press Release:About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

