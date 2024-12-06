ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is spreading holiday joy to children across the state. Employees have generously donated toys to support the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) Secret Santa Program.

Each year the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services operates "Secret Santa" to help make the holidays a little brighter for children and youth in Georgia's foster care system. As a partner of this great cause, DCS employees raised over $8,000 in gifts and donations. These donations will fulfill the wishes of 25 children adding joy to their holiday season.

DCS Executive Operations Director, Shanta Porter reflected on the spirit of giving that drives the initiative: “Our team members embody the true meaning of selfless service and have committed to serving others during this holiday season. Providing hope to those who need it the most is one of the most impactful ways we can contribute to the communities we serve,” she added.

On December 4, 2024, department employees delivered the donations, contributing to a collective effort to ensure that every foster child has a reason to celebrate this holiday season.

This annual partnership highlights DCS's commitment to creating a meaningful impact as part of its core mission. DCS Director of Special Projects, Shari Chambers, shared: “Through our engagement with communities across the state, our agency reaffirms its dedication to fostering brighter futures. For Georgia’s children in foster care, the generosity of DCS employees provides more than toys—it brings hope.”

