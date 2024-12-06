Second portion of MDC-managed duck hunting at Fellows Lake to be Jan. 1-31

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and City Utilities of Springfield (CU) want to remind waterfowl hunters that the dates of the second portion of the MDC-managed waterfowl hunting opportunity at Fellows Lake will be Jan. 1-31. These dates are different than the second part of MDC’s South Zone waterfowl season, which runs from Dec. 7 through Jan. 31. The dates for waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake are in accordance with a memorandum of understanding between MDC and CU.

CU manages Fellows Lake, which is located just north of Springfield. The waterfowl hunting opportunity, which consists of eight blinds on the south side of the lake, is managed by MDC.