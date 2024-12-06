Council Reaffirms the Trust Act

Another resolution, also presented by Councilor Louijeune, was adopted during the Council meeting on Wednesday. Co-sponsored by Councilors Mejia and Weber, the resolution reaffirms the Trust Act.

The Boston Trust Act, originally enacted in 2014 and amended in 2019, was introduced by former Councilor Josh Zakim. It defines the distinct roles and responsibilities of the Boston Police Department (BPD) and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), promoting trust between local law enforcement and immigrant communities.

The Trust Act distinguishes between ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) divisions, allowing BPD to collaborate with ICE-HSI on issues of significant public safety, such as human trafficking, child exploitation, drug and weapons trafficking, and cybercrimes, while refraining from involvement in civil immigration enforcement.

The resolution emphasizes that, "The Trust Act's provisions have been instrumental in fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all residents, ensuring that immigrants can engage with local law enforcement without fear of deportation, thereby enhancing public safety and community trust."

The Council will continue to monitor and respond to federal immigration policies that may impact residents, reaffirming its commitment to protecting immigrant communities from unjust enforcement actions and upholding the Trust Act. This recognition highlights that safeguarding the rights and dignity of all residents, regardless of immigration status, is vital for maintaining a safe and welcoming city for all.