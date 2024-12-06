S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP (SCDC) ANNOUNCES CONTRACTUAL ENGAGEMENT WITH INTEGRITY STRUCTURAL CORP (ISC)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is proud to announce a new contractual partnership with Integrity Structural Corp ISC ), a leading firm specializing in structural engineering and design. This collaboration marks a significant step in the development of Tranquil Gardens Retreat, an innovative project designed to foster community well-being and sustainability. Under the terms of the agreement, ISC will lead the structural design efforts for Tranquil Gardens Retreat, working closely with SCDC’s team of architects, engineers, and executives from its subsidiaries. Together, they aim to enhance SCDC’s ability to deliver a modern, resilient, and purpose-driven community space that meets the needs of its future residents.Founded in 2002 in Houston, Texas, with an expansion to Chicago in 2015, Integrity Structural Corp has established itself as a leading structural design firm specializing in innovative and sustainable construction solutions. Renowned for its expertise in multifamily housing, hospitality, commercial, and worship facilities across the United States, ISC’s designs consistently reflect a commitment to quality, safety, and functionality without compromising aesthetic excellence.ISC’s portfolio includes nationally recognized projects such as the AMLI Decatur in Georgia, the Fisher’s District in Indiana, and the BMW of Arlington in Texas. The firm’s emphasis on cutting-edge engineering, client collaboration, and sustainable practices has earned it numerous accolades and a reputation for excellence. ISC will play a pivotal role in ensuring a structurally sound and visually compelling design for Tranquil Gardens Retreat.Commenting on the partnership, John L. Coulson, P.E., Principal of ISC, stated: “Our partnership with SCDC is an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful project that will impact and change the community in a lasting way. Collaborating with SCDC’s talented team allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”Odell Abdur-Raheem, founder of SCDC, expressed similar enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to join forces with ISC for Tranquil Gardens Retreat. With their structural expertise and our vision, we will create an unforgettable landmark.”This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of Tranquil Gardens Retreat. By combining ISC’s innovative structural design capabilities with SCDC’s commitment to community-driven development, the collaboration is set to ensure the success of this project as a sanctuary for peace and connection.For more information about SCDC and our projects, please visit https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com To access ISC and their projects, please visit https://www.integritystructural.com/ About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

