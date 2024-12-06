MPD Makes Arrest in Southeast Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a carjacking in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at approximately 6:23 p.m., the suspects approached the victim inside of a parking garage in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, as a result of detectives’ investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Southeast was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking

This case remains under investigation, anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24168821

###