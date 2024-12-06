Submit Release
MPD Arrests Suspect in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in an assault in Northwest.

On November 27, 2024, at approximately 1:04 p.m., the victim reported walking in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, when the suspect approached from behind and assaulted the victim. The victim fell to the floor and suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

With the assistance from the community, detectives obtained camera footage of the suspect and distributed a photo to officers throughout the District.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Sixth District officers observed the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives investigation, 42-year-old Jovan Middleton of District Heights, MD, was charged with Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 24184416

###

