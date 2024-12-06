MPD Arrests Suspect in Fatal Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C.
On Friday, March 8, 2024, at approximately 9:26 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1400 block of Ridge Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the roadway. He died at the scene.
The decedent has been identified as 45-year-old Adam Dove of Southeast, D.C.
On Friday, December 6, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located the suspect. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant
47-year-old Craig McKinney of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.
CCN: 24035898
###
