Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,170 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in 1999 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northeast in 1999.

On Friday, May 21, 1999, at approximately 5:39 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of F Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Susan Cvengros, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 70-year-old George Mudd, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 99277379

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in 1999 Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more