MPD Arrests Suspect in 1999 Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northeast in 1999.

On Friday, May 21, 1999, at approximately 5:39 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of F Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving efforts failed the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Susan Cvengros, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 70-year-old George Mudd, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 99277379

