CBO: 2.2 million consumers will lose insurance in 2026 if ACA enhanced premium subsidies expire 

The Congressional Budget Office Dec. 5 informed Congress that 2.2 million consumers would lose their health insurance in 2026 if enhanced premium subsidies are not extended. The subsidies, which lower out-of-pocket costs on health insurance premiums for people who obtain insurance through the state or federally facilitated marketplaces, are currently set to expire at the end of 2025.

The CBO estimated that an average of 3.8 million people would lose their health insurance each year from 2026-2034 if there is no permanent extension. The lack of an extension would also increase gross benchmark premiums by 4.3% in 2026 and by 7.9% on average from 2026-2034.