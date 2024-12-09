More Concerts Coming to Twin Cities as Swervo Development Corp Selects Live Nation to Operate New Shakopee Amphitheater

Shakopee Amphitheater

We’re committed to build spaces that support the community and energize the economy” — Ned Abdul, President and CEO of Swervo Development Corp

SHAKOPEE, MN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live music fans in the Twin Cities will soon enjoy more shows thanks to a new partnership that is building the region's largest outdoor amphitheater – a prime destination for major touring artists to play summer concerts. Swervo Development Corp, a Minnesota company with a history of successful venue development, announced today that it has partnered with Live Nation to create a world-class, immersive outdoor amphitheater.

Located in Shakopee, MN, this new 19,000-capacity venue will further cement the community as a can’t-miss destination for concert tours by expanding the live music landscape with a state-of-the-art large outdoor venue offering artists and fans a quintessential summer concert experience under the stars.

Opening in late summer of 2025, the amphitheater will provide a significant boost to the local economy – creating 700 permanent jobs and serving as an anchor tenant drawing foot traffic to local businesses in Canterbury Commons, a $400 million entertainment district being developed around Canterbury Park. The Swervo and Live Nation partnership will combine local knowledge and industry leading expertise, with Live Nation overseeing operations including attracting top touring talent and delivering an exceptional hospitality experience.

The venue will deliver industry leading programming and amenities to fans, artists, and employees:

-An expected lineup of 30+ events each summer concert season.

-Breathtaking 360-degree views of the Minnesota River Valley, including an intimate, covered lower bowl with prime seating, an elevated lawn, and expansive hangout spaces both indoors and outside for fans to enjoy.

-Premium performance design including production capabilities and backstage amenities for artists and crew.

-Premium Experiences, featuring full season packages in luxury suites and boxes, elevated amenities, and exclusive perks designed for unforgettable moments.

-Live Nation's Green Nation sustainability program, which has zero waste teams working to reduce single-use plastics and promote recycling, composting and food donations.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity to create a venue that meets the needs of artists and fans. Live Nation supports artists with deep expertise that will bring many more amazing shows in our region,” said Ned Abdul, President and CEO of Swervo Development Corp. “We’re committed to build spaces that support the community and energize the economy, while providing entertainment, and are excited to bring this vision alive for Shakopee and the Twin Cities region.”

"Congratulations to the Swervo team for making this venue a reality in their hometown. It fills a big gap in the local venue landscape. Our Minneapolis-based team looks forward to creating a place where fans from all around can come to make lifelong memories while adding to the deep music history in Minnesota,” said Jordan Zachary, President Venues, Live Nation.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

