The Minnesota Wild Will Honor the Front Line Foundation & First Responders at March 25 Game Versus Vegas Golden Knights

Large fundraising events allow the Foundation to support the people who put their lives on the line protecting the public from harm

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it has been selected to be the beneficiary of proceeds from the Minnesota Wild’s Front Line Appreciation Night when the team hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

This season marks the fourth time TFLF has been honored by the Wild. A portion of each ticket pack sold, which includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive hat, will go directly to TFLF to help support the efforts of the Foundation. In addition, one of Minnesota’s courageous first responders will make the traditional “Let’s Play Hockey” call right before faceoff.

As a leader in supporting Minnesota’s first responder community, the Foundation is no stranger to support from the state’s professional and college teams. During the past five years, TFLF has been recognized and given generous support and publicity by the Wild, and the Golden Gopher Hockey and Football teams.

“We couldn’t be there for our first responders without the Wild and other partners who help us raise awareness for the needs of the men and women who protect us every day,” said Suzanne Holt, President and Executive Director of TFLF. “The commitment of the Wild inspires all of us to do better when it comes meeting the needs of our heroes.”

For the Wild, partnering with TFLF is an easy decision.

“Our Front Line Appreciation Series is a way to say thank you to not only first responders, but to nonprofits like The Front Line Foundation, whose mission is to support those first responders,” said Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Sales and Service, Maria Troje. “The State of Hockey is better protected because of the work the Foundation does.”

Since its inception in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation has supported Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets. To date, The Front Line Foundation has paid out $615,000 in death benefits and equipment funding since it was founded in 2018.

On another sheet of ice, more support was recently garnered for TFLF during the annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game on February 21 at the Super Rink in Blaine. This marked the second year TFLF has been awarded proceeds from this long-time event put on by Lino Lakes Volunteers In Public Safety and the Centennial Youth Hockey Association. The standing-room only crowd witnessed team Guns win by a convincing margin of 3-1. However, the real winners of the game were TFLF who were the recipients of thousands of dollars by the organizers to continue the never-ending need to protect all Minnesota first responders.

Plans are already in motion by organizers of the hockey game to support TFLF at the Guns and Hoses Golf Tournament, slated for Friday, August 15 at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake.

“We are humbled by all of the organizations who see the good we are doing and have chosen to support us through their fundraising events,” said Holt. “We are grateful for their trust in us to ensure our first responders get the support they deserve.”

About The Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Front Line Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of the necessary safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit www.thefrontlinemn.org.



