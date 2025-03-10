The Front Line Foundation Grants Death Benefit to Family of St Paul Officer Reilly Whose Death is linked to 2010 Attack

The Foundation has paid out more than $600,000 in death benefits and other support to Minnesota’s First Responders since its inception in 2018

Our first responders can never be forgotten. Everyday could be their last on duty. As an organization we will do everything in our power to make sure they are supported ” — Suzanne Holt President and Executive Director The Front Line Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today that it has granted a death benefit to the family of retired St. Paul Police Officer, Felicia Reilly, 67, who died on March 1 as a direct result of a brutal attack she sustained on duty in March of 2010 while attempting to protect an elderly couple from their son. The attack forced Reilly to retire early, and the pain endured from the incident haunted her for the rest of her life. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Matthew, five children and several grandchildren.

A 20-thousand-dollar death benefit to Reilly’s family brings the total amount TFLF has paid out to families since its beginnings in 2018 to $635,000. This death benefit is unique in the fact the first responder involved had to endure the effects of the on-duty attack for years. With verification that Reilly’s death was a direct result of the physical violence she endured on duty, TFLF did not hesitate to offer support.

“My heart hurts to think of the daily pain that Officer Reilly endured for the last 15 years. Pain that came as a result of her protecting the people of her community,” said Suzanne Holt, President and Executive Director of TFLF. “There was no question about whether or not we would support her family. She paid the ultimate price and had to do so for 15 years day after day since she was attacked.”

Founded in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation was formed to support Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets.

Reilly, who entered the St. Paul Police Academy at the age of 39 in 1996 quickly became noted for her strength, compassion and dedication to the residents of the city. Following her retirement due to injuries sustained on duty her life was dramatically changed. She rarely left her house except to attend church or go grocery shopping. Once an avid clarinet player, Reilly gave up her hobby because of the pain it caused her.

“For the last 15 years Officer Reilly has been adversely affected by the attack she sustained protecting residents. With her now free of her pain, we are humbled to be able to support her family during this difficult time,” said Holt. “Our first responders can never be forgotten. Everyday could be their last on duty. As an organization we will do everything in our power to make sure they are supported and cared for.”

About the Front Line Foundation:

The Front Line Foundation began as an attempt to help and support our Fallen Heroes, including Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and the Minnesota National Guard. The Front Line Foundation provides support to those who died while in the line of duty, by giving benefit payments to dependents of fallen first responders. Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and EMT First Responders face armed and dangerous criminals, impaired individuals wielding weapons, even emotionally charged, and threatening domestic disputes. They are The Front Line Defenders of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities who face and diffuse the high-risk, frequently appalling situations we know or hear about, with disbelief, on the news. In addition to providing endowments and support for the families of fallen heroes, The Front Line Foundation will underwrite scholarships and training registration costs for Front Line personnel as well as support preparedness training for safety officers in hospitals, schools, and places of worship. Further, we assist with the purchase of needed safety and tactical equipment not currently within the budget of the local unit of government. For more information, please visit www.thefrontlinemn.org

