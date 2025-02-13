KLN FAMILY BRANDS CELEBRATES PROFIT-SHARING MILESTONE - SHARING SUCCESS WITH EMPLOYEES FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS

Paul Leiva of Kenny's Candy & Confections with KLN Family Brands CEO Charlie Nelson

KLN Family Brands is a third-generation, family-owned business has been proudly producing premium products for people and their pets since 1964.

we are always looking for the next way to make an impact and live by our vision statement that we better the world by caring for others” — Charlie Nelson, KLN Family Brands CEO

PERHAM, MN, MN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KLN Family Brands announced today that it has reached a significant milestone with a record-breaking $7.5 million in profit-sharing contributions for 2024. Nearly 600 employees will receive a portion of this profit, bringing the total profit-sharing contributions over the past five years to over $27 million.

KLN Family Brands is the parent company of Tuffy’s Pet Foods and Kenny’s Candy & Confections. The third-generation, family-owned business has been proudly producing premium products for people and their pets since 1964.

"We know these profit-sharing checks mean a lot, and they are well-deserved," said Charlie Nelson, KLN Family Brands CEO. "It means the world to be able to hand out these checks, especially to people receiving their first one.”

Reflecting on this milestone, Nelson shared his thoughts on what his grandfather, Darrell "Tuffy" Nelson, founder of Tuffy's Pet Foods, would think. “I believe my grandpa would be incredibly proud of my dad (Kenny Nelson) since he was the one who first implemented our formal profit-sharing program,” said Nelson. “My dad always believed that if our company was fortunate enough to be successful, it was important to share that success with our employees.”

The profit-sharing program was established over 20 years ago.

Although profit-sharing check handout days are among the company's favorites, KLN's commitment to supporting its employees and community goes far beyond that. The company supports numerous programs including its Annual Department Giving Challenge, an internal volunteer grant and matching donation program, and the Dream Manager Program, which provides personalized support to employees pursuing their personal and professional goals.

Another remarkable employee benefit specific to the Tuffy's Treat Company team in Delano, MN is the gain-sharing program. This incentive allows eligible team members the opportunity to benefit directly from improved productivity and efficiency.

“As KLN heads into the new year, we are eager to see how far we can reach,” said Nelson. “From supporting facility dogs across the country, to coming up with innovative benefit programs for our employees, to creating new products for families, we are always looking for the next way to make an impact and live by our vision statement that we better the world by caring for others.”

About KLN Enterprises, Inc. dba KLN Family Brands

A third-generation family-owned company, KLN Family Brands is headquartered in Perham, MN and is comprised of Tuffy’s Pet Foods and Tuffy’s Treat Company, manufacturers of NutriSource®, Kenny’s Candy & Confections and The Spot Training Facility. Tuffy’s has been proudly producing quality pet foods since 1964. Kenny’s Candy & Confections, established in 2015, produces great snack brands that include Wiley Wallaby® and Sweet Chaos®. The Spot Training Facility, founded in 2023, specializes in the training of “Battle Buddies” for veterans and first responders as they follow their path toward healing. For more information www.klnfamilybrands.com.

###



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.